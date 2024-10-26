Son of former DGP held for cocaine possession

The Chennai City police have arrested Arun Ravindranath, 40, son of former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) A. Ravindranath, on charges of possessing narcotic substances. The arrest took place on October 24, 2024, at the Alandur Metro Station in Chennai, where police intercepted Ravindranath along with two other suspects. Seized during the operation were 3.8 grams of cocaine, ₹1.02 lakh in cash, and two mobile phones.

Following a tip-off about potential drug trafficking, a special police team organized a surveillance operation in the car parking area of the metro station. The team detained Ravindranath along with his two alleged associates, S. Magellan, 42, from Mudichur, and John Ezha, 39, a Nigerian national reportedly involved in smuggling operations. Ezha is suspected of sourcing the cocaine from Nigeria and trafficking it through a network in Bengaluru.

The three suspects now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and authorities have launched a search for three additional suspects believed to be linked to the case. Police sources indicate that Ezha allegedly played a central role in orchestrating the drug trade, raising concerns over international smuggling networks operating within Tamil Nadu.

This high-profile arrest underscores the ongoing challenges authorities face in combating drug trafficking and highlights the efforts of Chennai police to dismantle narcotics networks in the city.