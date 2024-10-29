Sivakarthikeyan speaks about becoming Major Mukund in Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan is eagerly waiting for the release of his next Amaran, a heroic legacy of Major Mukund Varadarajan, directed by Rajkumar Periyasami. The movie hits the screens for Deepavali.

In an exclusive interview, the actor shared insights into the transformative journey he underwent, not only to portray the celebrated army officer authentically but also to delve deep into a story of patriotism, sacrifice, and strength.

Reflecting on his decision to take up the role, Sivakarthikeyan drew a powerful parallel between his character and his own upbringing as the son of a police officer. He shared, “Growing up, I watched my father navigate his role as a jail superintendent, responsible for hundreds of inmates. Those memories were my foundation in portraying Major Mukund’s duty and dedication. Playing an army officer felt like an extension of what I’d seen in my father.” This personal connection, he said, was the driving force that brought authenticity to his portrayal.

Shooting Amaran took Sivakarthikeyan to the actual locations where Major Mukund had served. “We filmed in Kashmir, where I’d often cross Pulwama on my way to the set. It wasn’t just a filming location; it was a territory brimming with stories of resilience and courage,” he explained. He recalled surreal moments on set, like resting beside live grenades and seeing real military equipment scattered around. Such elements, Sivakarthikeyan remarked, were vital in capturing the authenticity and gravity that Amaran demanded.

One of the most memorable experiences for him was meeting Major Mukund’s family. Recalling his interactions, he said, “Meeting his parents and wife was profoundly moving. His father blessed me, and from that day, we shared a bond where he’d call me ‘son,’ and I’d call him ‘appa.’ It wasn’t just respect; it was carrying forward the pride and warmth of a family who had given so much to the nation.”

To embody Major Mukund physically, Sivakarthikeyan underwent rigorous transformations, shifting between different weights to represent the character’s life stages. From his college days to becoming a Major, he transitioned from 72 to 80 kilos and back, explaining that each phase required a unique physicality and mental preparedness. “When I portrayed Mukund as a Major, I had to appear stronger, more resilient, and every kilo I gained felt like stepping closer to his persona,” he said.

Spending time with the Rashtriya Rifles soldiers left an indelible mark on Sivakarthikeyan’s understanding of military life. “The soldiers I met shared stories of separation, duty, and the constant uncertainty of missions. Their resolve was incredible.”

For Sivakarthikeyan, portraying Major Mukund was more than acting; it was an immersive journey. He shared, “One of Mukund’s seniors described him as not just a strict officer but someone who could lighten the mood with his humor. I wanted to bring that warmth and relatability onto the screen.” The culmination of his efforts came when he screened the film for the Army Chief and soldiers. They lavished praises on his portrayal of the role.. “It was a moment of honor I’ll cherish forever,” he concluded.

With Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan isn’t just performing; he’s presenting a tribute to a hero. The actor’s portrayal promises to be a heartfelt ode to Major Mukund Varadarajan’s legacy, inviting audiences to step into the shoes of a soldier whose life was dedicated to duty and sacrifice.