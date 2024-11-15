Thomas Cook India Q2 net profit rises 40% to Rs 72 cr

  Posted on   12:01 pm By Agency

Mumbai, Nov 15: Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Wednesday reported a 39.73 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 71.96 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 51.50 crore in the same period last year, a regulatory filing showed.

The firm has four revenue segments namely, financial services; travel and related services; leisure hospitality and resorts business; and digiphoto imaging services.

During the July-September quarter under review, Thomas Cook India’s total income from operations stood at Rs 2,047.15 crore, as against Rs 1,871.34 crore a year ago, the filing showed.

However, its total expenses also grew to Rs 1,937.56 crore, from Rs 1,794.74 crore a year ago.

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “With a consolidated PBT (profit before tax) growth of 37 per cent in Q2 FY25 against Q2 FY24, Thomas Cook India Group has delivered strong results, comparable to a peak-season quarter in a traditionally non-peak quarter for the industry.”

He further stated that having achieved its first priority of recovery in business volumes, the focus looking ahead, is on ensuring sustainable growth and profitability.

Tags: