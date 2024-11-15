Google Photos launches new “updates” page

The new ‘Updates’ section, which is currently being introduced on both Android and iOS, will allow users to easily stay on top of activity in shared albums and conversations, ensuring a more organised and seamless experience, according to The Verge.

The ‘Updates’ section replaces the old sharing button, which previously allowed users to share albums with others.

Now, according to The Verge, users will see a bell icon that directs them to a feed of recent notifications.

According to Google, this feature is designed to help users better follow updates to shared albums, comments, and group conversations within the photos”>Google Photos app.