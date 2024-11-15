Uncontrolled diabetes can be detrimental to eye, brain health: Experts

A new study published in The Lancet revealed that about 212 million people lived with diabetes in India in 2022 — the highest in the world.

Diabetes is a condition with high blood sugar due to a deficiency in the hormone insulin.

Uncontrolled blood sugars in patients with diabetes are known to have a wide range of complications involving multiple organ systems.

“Uncontrolled diabetes can have a devastating impact on eye health, leading to conditions like diabetic retinopathy,” Dr. Ikeda Lal, Senior cornea, Cataract and refractory surgery specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Delhi Eye Centre, said.