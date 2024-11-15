Uncontrolled diabetes can be detrimental to eye, brain health: Experts

Diabetes, if not timely controlled and managed, can severely affect the health of your eyes and brain, said experts on Thursday.
A new study published in The Lancet revealed that about 212 million people lived with diabetes in India in 2022 — the highest in the world.
Diabetes is a condition with high blood sugar due to a deficiency in the hormone insulin.
Uncontrolled blood sugars in patients with diabetes are known to have a wide range of complications involving multiple organ systems.
“Uncontrolled diabetes can have a devastating impact on eye health, leading to conditions like diabetic retinopathy,” Dr. Ikeda Lal, Senior cornea, Cataract and refractory surgery specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Delhi Eye Centre, said.
The condition often shows no symptoms in its early stages, making routine screenings crucial.
“High blood sugar levels damage the retina’s delicate blood vessels, potentially causing vision loss if untreated. Early detection is key; regular eye exams can catch subtle changes before they progress,” Lal added.
Managing diabetes and protecting one’s vision go hand-in-hand, making proactive care essential for long-term eye health.
Timely intervention can help patients maintain their sight and quality of life.
Further, uncontrolled diabetes also leads to various neurological conditions in diabetic patients.
“The brain complications in diabetes are in the form of strokes, dementia (cognitive impairment like memory disturbances, impaired ability to perform activities of daily living), infections due to compromised immunity as a result of uncontrolled blood sugars, seizures or fits due to either very high blood sugars or low blood sugars (hypoglycemia),” Dr. Sowmya M, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Aster RV Hospital, said.