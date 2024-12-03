18 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested near Neduntheevu

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 18 Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing near Neduntheevu region close to the international maritime border.

As per a report, the Sri Lankan authorities have accused them of crossing the boundary and engaging in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

The 18 fishermen, who were aboard two fishing boats, were taken into custody and brought to the Kangesan Naval Base for further investigation.

The ongoing arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen have caused distress among the fishing community. There have been calls for the central and state governments to take action to prevent such incidents.