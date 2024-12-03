Cyclone Fengal: PM Modi dials CM MK Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, offering assurances of full support to the state in the wake of Cyclone Fengal and the severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

In a conversation via phone, Modi enquired about the extent of the damage in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Villupuram, where unprecedented flooding has caused massive disruption.

Stalin informed the Prime Minister that the state government was handling the disaster effectively, providing relief to those affected.

He reiterated his request for financial assistance and urged the central government to send a team for a detailed damage assessment.

In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote that he urged Modi to “provide relief to the people of Tamil Nadu due to this storm and to send a Union committee to carry out a detailed assessment of the storm damage.”

On Monday, Stalin had sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister, seeking Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support restoration and rehabilitation efforts. The Chief Minister highlighted the overwhelming scale of the disaster, which had surpassed the state’s resources. He requested the central government’s intervention to address the immediate and long-term impacts on infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods.

“We require Rs 2,475 crore for temporary restoration efforts,” Stalin wrote, expressing confidence that the centre would provide the necessary support to help Tamil Nadu recover swiftly.

The cyclone’s impact was particularly severe in Villupuram, where roads, bridges, and residential areas were submerged under floodwaters, cutting off villages and damaging crops. In Tiruvannamalai, five people tragically lost their lives when a boulder fell on their house due to a mudslide triggered by the heavy rains on December 1.

Modi reassured Stalin during the call that the government would take immediate action to address the crisis and assist the state in its recovery efforts.