AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol: HC sets deadline for EC

The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to gather responses from all parties, including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS), within four weeks regarding a petition opposing the allocation of the AIADMK's iconic "Two Leaves" symbol.

The directive was issued during a hearing of a petition filed by Suryamoorthy, a resident of Dindigul district. In his plea, Suryamoorthy argued that due to internal disputes within the AIADMK, the Election Commission should refrain from allocating the Two Leaves symbol to the party until pending civil cases related to the party’s internal conflicts are resolved.

The case was heard today (Dec. 4) by a division bench comprising Justices Subramaniam and Kumarappan. The bench instructed the ECI to consider the objections raised and collect the views of all concerned parties, including OPS and other stakeholders, within four weeks.

Following the directive, the court adjourned the case, emphasizing the need for a timely resolution to the matter.

The issue of the Two Leaves symbol has become contentious amidst the ongoing factional disputes within the AIADMK, making the High Court’s ruling a crucial development in the party’s internal dynamics.