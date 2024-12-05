Relief works taken up in full swing: TN govt

In an official statement, the government detailed the measures taken to assist the affected areas. According to the report, immediate relief and rehabilitation activities have been initiated to ensure the safety and welfare of the people impacted by the cyclone.

In Villupuram district, where thousands were displaced, 16,616 people were accommodated in relief camps. The government has distributed 1.58 lakh food packets and 4,000 liters of milk to those in need. Across Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts, over 20,000 individuals have been provided shelter in relief camps. Food packets and other essentials are being distributed regularly to ensure that all basic needs are met.

In areas inundated with rainwater, immediate steps were taken to clean and sanitize affected regions to prevent the spread of diseases. Additionally, medical camps have been set up in these regions, providing essential healthcare services to those in relief camps and flood-hit areas. The government emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene and addressing medical emergencies promptly.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed officials to prioritize providing shelter, food, drinking water, and medical care to the affected individuals. Under his leadership, special teams led by ministers have been formed to expedite relief work and monitor ongoing efforts. These teams are working closely with local authorities to ensure seamless execution of relief and rehabilitation measures.

The government has assured that it is closely coordinating with various departments and organizations to speed up the recovery process. Volunteers and local workers are actively involved in distributing relief materials and supporting affected families.