Allu Arjun Arrested in Hyderabad Over ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident

In a shocking turn of events, popular actor Allu Arjun, celebrated for his role in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, was arrested by Hyderabad police on Friday. The arrest is linked to the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre, RTC X Roads, during the screening of his much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The unfortunate incident, which occurred a few days ago, claimed the life of a woman and left her 8-year-old son critically injured. The stampede ensued as an overwhelming crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the film, which has generated immense buzz across India and beyond.

The Incident

The stampede unfolded at the iconic Sandhya Theatre, a popular cinema house in Hyderabad known for hosting large-scale film screenings. Reports suggest that overcrowding, coupled with inadequate crowd management, led to chaos during the show. As fans surged to enter the theatre, the situation spiraled out of control, resulting in a stampede that left several injured and tragically claimed the life of a woman.

Her 8-year-old son, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital and remains under critical care. Authorities and eyewitnesses pointed to a lack of safety measures and poor crowd control as contributing factors.

Allu Arjun’s Response

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Allu Arjun expressed his grief and announced a financial aid of ₹25 lakh to support the deceased woman’s family. He also extended his assistance for the medical expenses of the injured boy. In a statement, he said, “I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I will do everything in my power to support them.”

Legal Proceedings and Arrest

Despite the actor’s efforts to assist the victims, questions arose about the accountability of the event organizers, including the actor and his production team. Police investigations revealed alleged lapses in crowd management and security planning, leading to Allu Arjun’s arrest.

According to the Hyderabad Police, Allu Arjun and other key stakeholders, including event organizers and theatre management, were summoned for questioning. The investigation revealed that the promotional activities around Pushpa 2 might have contributed to the crowd frenzy, and the actor, as one of the principal promoters, was held accountable.

Speaking on the matter, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “We have arrested Allu Arjun based on preliminary evidence suggesting negligence in ensuring safety measures during the event. Further investigations are underway.”