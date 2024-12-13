Gukesh’s win reinforces Chennai as the chess capital of India

|M BHARAT KUMAR|

Chennai, often hailed as the chess capital of India, has once again proven its mettle with young chess prodigy Gukesh D making waves in the global chess arena. His recent victory underscores the city’s legacy of producing world-class chess players, from veterans like Manuel Aaron to legends like Viswanathan Anand, and now to the new generation of talents like Gukesh.

A Legacy of Excellence

Chennai’s love affair with chess dates back to the days of Manuel Aaron, India’s first International Master. His pioneering achievements inspired a wave of interest in chess across Tamil Nadu. However, it was Viswanathan Anand, the five-time World Chess Champion, who put India, and more specifically Chennai, on the global chess map.

“Chennai has always been a fertile ground for chess talent. The culture here deeply respects intellectual pursuits, and chess perfectly aligns with that,” says Tamilvasan, a chess coach.

The city’s reputation as a chess hub is further cemented by its consistent infrastructure for nurturing talent. Numerous chess academies, tournaments, and a thriving chess community contribute to its dominance.

The Rise of the New Generation

Gukesh’s rise is a testament to the robust chess ecosystem in Chennai. At just 18 years old, he has broken records and entered the elite world of chess with remarkable achievements. Speaking about his journey, Gukesh shared, “Chennai’s chess culture has played a huge role in shaping my career. The support, mentorship, and exposure I’ve received here are unparalleled.”

He is not alone. Young players like R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and others have also emerged from this nurturing environment, setting benchmarks for the next generation.

Infrastructure and Community

Chennai’s chess culture thrives due to its grassroots development. The city hosts numerous tournaments, from local events to international competitions, ensuring continuous exposure for budding players. Moreover, institutions like the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and private academies work tirelessly to identify and nurture talent.

A chess enthusiast Vimaraj, reflecting on the city’s chess culture, remarked, “Chennai has always had the perfect combination of passion and discipline for chess. The city inspires young players to dream big.”

A Global Legacy

Chennai’s players have not only excelled but have also inspired a global chess revolution. With Gukesh and others carrying forward the legacy, the city’s status as the chess capital of India remains undisputed.

As Chennai celebrates Gukesh’s victory, it reaffirms its position as a powerhouse in the chess world. With a rich history and promising future, the city continues to inspire countless chess enthusiasts, ensuring that its legacy remains unshaken.

In the words of a proud Chennai chess coach, “Every pawn dreams of becoming a queen, and in Chennai, we teach them to dream bigger.”