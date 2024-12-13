New low-pressure area likely soon

S. Balachandran, Head of the Southern Regional Meteorological Center, announced that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has settled in the Gulf of Mannar.

The cloud system associated with it has spread across Tamil Nadu, resulting in widespread rainfall. The system is expected to weaken gradually and move westward at a slow pace. The current rainfall is attributed to the moisture accumulation in the low-pressure area.

A new low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Andaman Sea in the Bay of Bengal on December 15. Its direction of movement will be determined after its formation. During this northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have so far received 46 cm of rainfall, surpassing the normal average of 41 cm for this period. This represents a 16% increase above the usual rainfall levels.

Meanwhile, starting from 8 a.m. today, 1,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from the Chembarambakkam Lake due to continuous rainfall and rising water levels. Residents living along the banks in areas such as Thirumudivakkam and Nandambakkam have been issued flood warnings.

Chembarambakkam Lake is one of Chennai’s primary water sources, playing a crucial role in the city’s water supply. Officially known as Sathiyamoorthy Sagar Reservoir, it is located in Tiruvallur district and spans 34.58 sq. km. The reservoir’s total capacity is 3,231 million cubic feet (mcft), with a maximum water level of 35 feet. Currently, the lake holds 2,839 mcft of water at a level of 34.05 feet.

Due to heavy rains in the lake’s catchment areas, the water inflow has been consistently increasing. On the evening of December 12, 5,000 cusecs were released to manage the rising levels.

The lake, which has a maximum capacity of 24 feet, has now reached 23.29 feet, prompting the controlled discharge of water today. Residents living along the Adyar River banks, as well as those in Thirumudivakkam and Nandambakkam, have been alerted to potential flood risks.

The road near the Exhibition Hall in Tirunelveli Town has been completely submerged due to heavy rainfall, causing disruption in the area.

A flood warning has been issued to residents living along the banks of the Amaravathi Dam in Udumalpet as 36,000 cubic feet of water per second is being released from the dam.

Similarly, a flood alert has been sounded for people residing along the banks of the Tamirabarani River, with 50,000 cubic feet of water per second being discharged into the river.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu witnessed significant rainfall, with Uthunellai recording the highest at 540 mm. This was followed by Ambasamudram with 366 mm and Kovilpatti with 364.7 mm.

Other notable rainfall measurements include Kannadian Dam (351.4 mm), Kakkachi (350 mm), Mancholai (320 mm), Ayikudi (312 mm), and Nalumukku (310 mm). Lalpet received 309.7 mm, while Manimuthar recorded 298 mm. Palayamkottai saw 261 mm of rainfall, and Sriramushnam recorded 241.2 mm. Sengottai received 240 mm, Ramnad Dam recorded 238 mm, Kattumannarkovil saw 237.4 mm, and Servalar Dam had 237 mm.

Meanwhile, Tenkasi recorded 230 mm, and Cheranmahadevi received 225.2 mm of rainfall.