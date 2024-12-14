Passenger vehicles clock highest ever Nov sales

Though the Diwali festival did not fall in the month of November, the two-wheeler segment posted sales of 16.05 lakh units, crossing the 16 lakh units mark for the first time in a non-Diwali November, the figures showed.

The total production of automobiles during the month including of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycle in November 2024 was 24,07,351 units.

“The demand momentum which was seen in October during the festive period has continued in November for the industry as a whole,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.