Chiyaan Vikram joins hands with Madonne Ashwin for his 63rd film

Tamil cinema’s powerhouse performer, Chiyaan Vikram, is set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Madonne Ashwin for his 63rd film. The untitled project marks the second association between the director and Shanthi Talkies, the production house behind the critically acclaimed Maaveeran.

Producer Arun Viswa shared his excitement in an official statement:

“It gives us immense joy and pride to announce our Production No. 3 with one of the best actors in the country, Chiyaan Vikram sir, whose journey has inspired millions. We are honored to join hands with an actor who has given us many memorable roles and pathbreaking films!

This film will be directed by one of the finest craftsmen, Madonne Ashwin, whose storytelling magic has given us Mandela and Maaveeran. Together, we are committed to delivering a film that will entertain audiences globally!”

The project comes as a testament to Vikram’s enduring appeal and Madonne Ashwin’s reputation for crafting impactful narratives.

Vikram, known for his transformative performances and commitment to challenging roles, has been a defining figure in Tamil cinema. His recent outing in Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan showcased his versatility yet again. Up next, he will be seen in Dhruva Natchathiram and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.

Madonne Ashwin, on the other hand, has earned widespread acclaim for his unique storytelling. His debut film Mandela blended humor with sharp political commentary, while his recent blockbuster Maaveeran captivated audiences with its engaging narrative and stellar performances.

Shanthi Talkies has rapidly emerged as a force in Tamil cinema, with Maaveeran becoming a major success and Siddharth 40 on the horizon. The production house’s third venture promises to be an ambitious project that combines the artistic sensibilities of Madonne Ashwin with Vikram’s star power.