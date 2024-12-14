Selvaraghavan to direct GV Prakash in Mental Manadhil

Acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan is set to return to the romance genre with his latest venture, Mental Manadhil, starring GV Prakash in a pivotal role. The announcement has created a buzz in the Tamil film industry, particularly as it marks the first time GV Prakash will act under Selvaraghavan’s direction. The first look poster, unveiled on Friday by both the makers and Selvaraghavan’s actor-director brother Dhanush, has further heightened anticipation.

GV Prakash, who previously composed music for Selvaraghavan’s cult classics Aayirathil Oruvan (2010) and Mayakkam Enna (2011), takes on a triple role in Mental Manadhil. In addition to playing what the makers describe as a “content-driven protagonist,” he also composes the film’s music and produces it under his banner, Parallel Universe Production House.

The film features Madhuri Jain as the female lead and an ensemble cast, with the details of other cast members and their characters yet to be disclosed.

The film boasts a talented technical team, including cinematographer Arun Ramakrishnan, editor Balaji, and art director RK Vijay Murugan. Their combined expertise promises a visually and narratively compelling cinematic experience.

Mental Manadhil marks Selvaraghavan’s return to the romance genre after a long hiatus. His earlier works, such as 7G Rainbow Colony (2004) and the Telugu hit Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007), remade as Yaaradi Nee Mohini in Tamil, remain iconic explorations of love and relationships. With Mental Manadhil, the director aims to revisit the emotional depth and complexity that define his storytelling.