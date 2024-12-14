Trisha Joins Suriya 45

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production banner behind Suriya 45, has officially confirmed Trisha’s involvement in the film, ending weeks of speculation. The yet-to-be-titled project marks a much-anticipated reunion between Suriya and Trisha, who last worked together in the 2005 blockbuster Aaru. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is generating significant buzz for its unique collaborations and high-profile cast.

Adding to the intrigue, Sai Abhyankar has been roped in as the music composer, replacing AR Rahman. The film also reunites Suriya with producers SR Prabu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures, who previously collaborated with the actor for NGK. RJ Balaji, on his part, is re-teaming with his Sorgavaasal producers, further strengthening this collaboration.

The project was officially launched with a pooja ceremony earlier this year and is currently in its pre-production phase. Cinematography will be handled by GK Vishnu, known for his visually stunning work. While the makers have been tight-lipped about the plot and characters, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this high-profile venture.

Suriya 45 is just one of the exciting projects lined up for its lead stars and director. Suriya has an untitled project with Karthik Subbaraj in the pipeline, where he shares the screen with Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran.

Trisha, meanwhile, has been making headlines with her upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi opposite Ajith, further solidifying her position as one of Tamil cinema’s most sought-after actresses.

RJ Balaji, apart from directing Suriya 45, will also be seen in Happy Ending, helmed by Ammamuthu Surya and produced by Million Dollar Studios, the banner behind hits like Good Night and Lover.