CM Stalin praises DMK MPs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has praised the DMK MPs for their excellent performance in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament and said that they have emerged as outstanding players that the country is closely watching.

In a statement issued by him, he said, “The winter session of the Indian Parliament began on November 25 and ended yesterday. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs have emerged as outstanding players in this session.”

The country is amazed by the activities of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs. They have successfully done both, raising issues related to state rights and attracting the attention of the House. Seeing the Kazhagam MPs acting as pioneers for other state MPs, I am very happy as the leader of the Dravida Movement that has been around for a century, the Chief Minister added.

Stalin further said that it is a matter of pride that this Dravidian movement has grown to the point where the country is paying close attention to the DMK’s stance on important issues that are shaking the country.

He added'”The Prime Minister, who has maintained a heavy silence on everything that he should have taken responsibility for and answered, such as the Adani affair and the Manipur riots, was watching with amusement as the BJP members tried to disrupt democracy in Parliament. Rather than wanting to hold the House, we could see that the BJP MPs acted with the intention of shutting down the House and preventing any discussion on the government’s failures. The idea that everyone should cooperate to have a constructive debate has become a rare occurrence in Parliament. The DMK, a large democratic movement, is concerned that it has become a rare occurrence under the BJP rule.”

A press release issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs regarding the Winter Session stated that the Lok Sabha was productive only 54.5 percent of the time and the Rajya Sabha was productive only 40 percent of the time. During the celebration of the 75th anniversary of our country’s glorious Constitution – this winter session is a testimony to how “parliamentary democracy” has been thrown away by the BJP regime. During the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution – the Union Home Minister himself defamed and disparaged the author of the Act, Ambedkar, and exposed the BJP’s elite fascist face. On the one hand, a celebration of the Constitution – on the other hand, a defamation of the author! This is the BJP’s dirty politics, Stalin added.