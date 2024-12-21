PM Modi’s Kuwait visit to focus on trade, security, and regional ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his meetings with the top leadership of Kuwait during his two-day visit will help chart a roadmap for a futuristic partnership that benefits both countries and the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his meetings with the top leadership of Kuwait during his two-day visit will help chart a roadmap for a futuristic partnership that benefits both countries and the region.

This is the first visit by an Indian premier to Kuwait, a crucial partner in West Asia for energy and trade, in more than four decades.

In a message before his departure for the two-day visit, Modi said that he looked forward to meetings with the Amir, Crown Prince and prime minister of Kuwait. “It would be an opportunity to chart a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region,” he said.

Modi, who is visiting at the invitation of Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, emphasised India’s deep historical connection with Kuwait. “We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also share interests in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the West Asia region,” he said.

He also looked forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, which constitutes the largest expatriate community. Kuwait is home to one million Indians, and Modi is set to visit a labour camp for Indian blue-collar workers and address a community event.

Additionally, he will attend the inauguration of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a major sporting event in the region. “I look forward to being part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity,” he said.

Modi expressed confidence that the visit would “strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.”