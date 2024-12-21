Gold Prices Surge Again: Rs. 480 Increase Per Sovereign

The price of gold in Chennai has witnessed a sharp rise, with the rate for one sovereign increasing by Rs. 480. The price of gold in Chennai has witnessed a sharp rise, with the rate for one sovereign increasing by Rs. 480.

In October, gold prices hit a record high, surprising many, particularly women buyers. Subsequently, fluctuating gold prices led to increased interest in purchasing jewelry.

However, gold prices have surged once again today. The price of one sovereign has risen to Rs. 56,800, reflecting an increase of Rs. 480. Similarly, the price of one gram of gold has gone up by Rs. 60, now standing at Rs. 7,100.

This unexpected rise has brought gold prices back into focus, influencing buyer sentiment in the market.