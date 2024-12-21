Farmer Beheaded in Tenkasi

Tenkasi: Following the shocking murder of a man named Maayanthi in the court premises of Nellai yesterday, another gruesome incident occurred today (Dec 21) near Alwarkurichi in Tenkasi district, where a farmer was found beheaded in Karuthapullaiyur village. Tenkasi: Following the shocking murder of a man named Maayanthi in the court premises of Nellai yesterday, another gruesome incident occurred today (Dec 21) near Alwarkurichi in Tenkasi district, where a farmer was found beheaded in Karuthapullaiyur village.

Yesterday, Maayanthi was brutally hacked to death in the busy court premises of Nellai around 10:00 AM. The horrifying incident, which took place during court hours, caused widespread panic. Taking note of the incident, the Madras High Court has taken up the case suo motu and questioned the police’s failure in ensuring safety, asking, “What is the police doing about security?”

In a related development today, the neighboring district of Tenkasi witnessed another grisly murder. A farmer was found beheaded near Alwarkurichi. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to a government hospital.

Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators and ascertain the motive behind the murder. The police are exploring various angles to unravel the mystery, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.