Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, leading to a Level 1 Cyclone Alert (Distant Cautionary Signal) being issued for nine ports, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Karaikal, Pamban, and Thoothukudi. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the well-marked low-pressure system, located 450 km east of Chennai, has been moving northeastward at a speed of 5 kmph. It is expected to continue in this direction over the next 24 hours. This weather condition is likely to bring moderate rainfall to some areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with isolated light rain in Chennai and its suburbs. Early morning fog may also be observed in a few places. Additionally, strong cyclonic winds are expected over the west-central Bay of Bengal, and fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into these regions. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged people to exercise caution.