Indigo Flight makes emergency landing in Chennai

An Indigo Airlines flight from Chennai to Andaman, carrying 148 passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing back in Chennai due to a mechanical failure.

The flight took off at 10:30 AM today (December 21) with 148 passengers onboard. Shortly after takeoff, a mechanical fault was detected. Upon realizing the issue, the pilot immediately initiated an emergency landing on the runway. The passengers were safely disembarked and have been accommodated in the airport lounges.

Officials confirmed that a mechanical malfunction occurred on the aircraft, and repair work is currently underway. The passengers will either be reboarded on the same flight once repaired or transferred to another aircraft. Arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort of all passengers, the officials added.