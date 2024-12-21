‘Release Rs 6,675 cr from NDRF for Cyclone Fengal relief’

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Union Pre-budget meeting in Jaisalmer urged the Centre to release Rs.6,675 crore under NDRF to meet the temporary and permanent relief and restoration requirements in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Union Pre-budget meeting in Jaisalmer urged the Centre to release Rs.6,675 crore under NDRF to meet the temporary and permanent relief and restoration requirements in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal.

In his speech at the meeting held at Jailsamer on Friday, copies of which were released to the media here, the Minister said pressed for allocation of pending funds from the Centre under various schemes, including Chennai Metro Rail, SSA and railway and other projects to meet the aspirations of the people.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu faces recurring challenges from natural disasters, including

cyclones, torrential rains, and unprecedented flooding, he said most recently, the State

has been ravaged by Cyclone Fengal, which affected 14 districts and caused significant damage to the lives, livelihoods and infrastructure of the State.

The intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events have significantly increased, with some areas receiving an entire year’s cumulative rainfall within 24 hours.

Despite the State’s best efforts in planning and preparation, these climatic anomalies are

causing considerable economic strain and draining the State’s exchequer.

“The funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have proven inadequate to meet the immediate relief and long-term restoration needs. Therefore, I urge the Union Government to release a sum of Rs.6,675 crore under NDRF to meet the temporary and permanent relief and restoration requirements in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal”, he said.