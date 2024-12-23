Boxing Day Test: Fans wait for Kohli’s ‘Kingly’ outing

Kohli, Kohli….the chants from 90000 fervent fans still reverberate in the ear when you step into the fabled MCG, even two years after the former Indian skipper pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Back then, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat, and now he is back at the G, looking for another redemption act.

Kohli made a bright beginning to the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with a second innings hundred at Perth.

But since then he has hit the snooze mode, producing just 26 runs over the next four innings across Adelaide and Brisbane Tests.

However, Kohli’s travails with the bat notwithstanding, his popularity off the field has not diminished one bit, a quick tour of MCG will make you understand that fact.

You will be greeted with Kohli’s pictures at the ticket counter of the Australian Sports Museum.

Then there are images of him kissing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after securing the series win on these shores for the first time in the 2018-19 series, besides a team celebration picture after the third Test at the MCG, with the caption “Kohli’s Conquerors.”

The MCG tour guide David might have his personal favourite in star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but repeatedly mentions Kohli in his chat while terming the upcoming Boxing Day Test as a “blockbuster.”

“This is the biggest Test in Australia and what can be more exciting than the India vs Australia match. I am eagerly waiting for it,” he told.

In the first Test in Perth, Virat played a brilliant innings, which he and the Indian team needed very much. He is very popular here but we hope that his bat remains silent here,” he added.

But then he can’t stop talking about Bumrah, the tormentor in chief of Australian batsmen.

“Bumrah is my favorite, who took nine wickets at MCG in 2018 helping India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In this series too, he did excellent captaincy along with excellent bowling in Perth.

“Looking at his form, he will be a trump card for India but I hope that he does not take five wickets in an innings here again,” said David.

Kohli’s MCG connect is well-chronicled too.