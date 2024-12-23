Wasn’t looking to save follow-on in Brisbane

Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah saved India the blushes during the Brisbane Test with a resolute 10th wicket partnership but the rookie pacer on Sunday said his focus was on wholesome contribution to the team rather than looking to “merely save the follow-on.”

With the Indian batters, barring KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, failing once again, the obstinate 47-run partnership between Bumrah and Akash took India past the follow-on mark during the Gabba Test, which ended in a draw.

“We come to bat lower down the order, so contributions of 20-25-30 runs are very valuable. My mindset is just to contribute. I wasn’t looking to save the follow-on that day; I was just looking not to get out. My mindset was this, God willing, we were able to save the follow-on,” Akash told reporters here.

Akash smashed Pat Cummins for a four to avoid the follow-on as the Indian dressing room broke into celebrations on day four.

“When you save the match from such a situation, the entire team gets the confidence and our dressing room reflected just that. Everyone was having fun and enjoying.”

Salvaging a draw after being on the brink of losing in Brisbane, the Indian team is now filled with confidence, feels Akash.

“If you look at it, it’s 50-50, even though we were behind in the last match. But the confidence we built on the last day, we still have that confidence. So, I can say it’s 50-50, and this Test match (Melbourne) is very important for both the teams.”

Akash did not feature in the playing XI for the first two Tests against Australia but made his way into the team for the third Test.

The 28-year-old gave a good account himself, and was unlucky to miss out on the wicket of veteran batter Steve Smith, whom he troubled no end.

The pacer, who is playing on foreign soil for the first time, revealed tips from Bumrah helped him.