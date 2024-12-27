A timeline of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh’s life

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, described as the architect of Indian economic reforms, died on Thursday.
Here is the timeline of his five-decade old career in bureaucracy and politics.
1954: Completed Master’s in Economics from Panjab University
1957: Economic Tripos (3-year degree prog) from Cambridge University
1962: D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University
1971: Joins Government of India as Economic Advisor in Commerce Ministry
1972: Appointed Chief Economic Advisor in Finance Ministry
1980-82: Member, Planning Commission
1982-1985: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India
1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission
1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva
1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs
March 1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission
1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013
1991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government
1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha
2004-2014: Prime Minister of India