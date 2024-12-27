Constitution faces its gravest threat, Amit Shah must resign: Congress

Alleging that the Constitution faces its “gravest threat yet”, the Congress on Thursday said Home Minister Amit Shah’s “denigration” of B R Ambedkar in Parliament is the latest instance of the RSS-BJP’s decades-long project to undermine the Constitution.
In its political resolution, the Congress Working Committee reiterated the demand for the home minister’s resignation as well as an apology to the nation from him.
Two resolutions were passed at the ‘Nava Satyagraha Baithak’ here attended by top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among others.
“Unfortunately, as we enter the 75th year of our Republic in exactly a month’s time, the Constitution faces its gravest threat yet. Jawaharlal Nehru had said that ‘there is no doubt that no one took greater care and trouble over Constitution making than Dr. Ambedkar’,” the resolution read.
“The Union Home Minister’s denigration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament is the latest instance of the RSS-BJP’s decades-long project to undermine the Constitution. The CWC reiterates the demand for the Union Home Minister’s resignation as well as for an apology to the nation from him,” it said.
The CWC said it is distressed by the “ongoing degradation” of democracy.
“Institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission, and the media have been politicised through executive pressure. Parliament has been gutted, as shown by the unprecedented obstruction of its proceedings by the treasury benches in the recently-concluded Winter Session of 2024,” the Congress said.
The CWC alleged that the Constitution’s federal structure continues to be under attack, most recently from the government’s ‘One Nation, One Election bill’.