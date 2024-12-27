Constitution faces its gravest threat, Amit Shah must resign: Congress

In its political resolution, the Congress Working Committee reiterated the demand for the home minister’s resignation as well as an apology to the nation from him.

Two resolutions were passed at the ‘Nava Satyagraha Baithak’ here attended by top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among others.

“Unfortunately, as we enter the 75th year of our Republic in exactly a month’s time, the Constitution faces its gravest threat yet. Jawaharlal Nehru had said that ‘there is no doubt that no one took greater care and trouble over Constitution making than Dr. Ambedkar’,” the resolution read.