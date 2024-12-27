Supreme Court removes 30% cap on credit card due interest

In July 2008, the commission had held that annual interest rates ranging between 36 per cent and 49 per cent were exorbitant and amounted to the exploitation of borrowers. But hearing appeals filed by Citibank, American Express, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said NCDRC’s verdict was “illegal” and an interference with the clear, unambiguous delegation of Reserve Bank of India’s powers.