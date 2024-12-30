Arshdeep, Mandhana nominated for ICC awards

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award following a stellar season in which he emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker and played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old will compete for the prestigious honour alongside Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s Travis Head, and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, all of whom are among the standout performers this year.

Stylish Indian opener Smriti Mandhana too will be vying for an ICC award after being nominated for ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for her standout performance in international cricket.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) and Annabel Sutherland (Australia) are the other experienced cricketers competing for the award.