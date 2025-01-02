DMK men behind rising sexual crimes against women: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai released a video accusing members of the ruling DMK of being responsible for the increasing sexual crimes against women in the state. Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai released a video accusing members of the ruling DMK of being responsible for the increasing sexual crimes against women in the state.

Opposition parties have been criticizing the DMK-led government for the rise in crimes against women. In this context, Annamalai released a video highlighting his allegations and announced a “Justice Rally” from Madurai to Chennai, organized by the BJP Women’s Wing.

In the video, Annamalai stated, ““Sexual crimes against women are escalating daily in Tamil Nadu. In many cases, perpetrators belong to the DMK, and this connection leads to delays in action and attempts to suppress the crimes. For instance, in the case of the Anna University student who faced sexual assault, the involvement of a DMK functionary is being covered up. Efforts are being made to conceal the identity of the person who spoke to the accused over the phone.”

He further alleged that the DMK government is not only failing to take action but is also intimidating victims. “The ruling party has stooped to the level of humiliating the victim publicly, leaking personal details about the student in both public forums and legislative assemblies. This is aimed at discouraging others from coming forward to report such crimes,” Annamalai said.

Condemning what he called “anti-women policies” of the DMK government, Annamalai urged women to join the BJP’s Justice Rally on January 3. “This march from Madurai to Chennai is to demand justice for the Anna University student and to bring the truth to light. I call upon our sisters to join this rally in large numbers and raise their voices for justice,” he added.

The BJP’s Women’s Wing has organized the march to protest against the DMK government and demand swift and transparent action in cases of crimes against women.