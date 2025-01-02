Dr Ramadoss breaks silence on ‘rift’ with Anbumani 

Villupuram, Jan 2: PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss clarified that the heated exchange at the party’s recent general body meeting was an internal party matter and stated that there are no differences with his son and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. Villupuram, Jan 2: PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss clarified that the heated exchange at the party’s recent general body meeting was an internal party matter and stated that there are no differences with his son and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss.

The recent PMK general body meeting near Puducherry witnessed a public disagreement between Ramadoss and Anbumani on stage. The argument was reportedly over the announcement of Mukundhan as the state youth wing leader, a decision made by Ramadoss, which Anbumani opposed. Ramadoss firmly stated, “This is the party I created, and my decisions must be followed,” reiterating his stance twice during the meeting.

The day after the disagreement, Anbumani met Ramadoss to resolve the issue.

Addressing reporters in Thailapuram, Villupuram district, on January 2, Ramadoss said, “Media is not allowed inside general body meetings. What happened in the PMK general body meeting was purely an internal matter. Anbumani met me and discussed the issue. Everything has been resolved. Mukundhan has been officially announced as the youth wing leader during the general body meeting, and his appointment letter was given the next day.”

Ramadoss emphasized that the incident would not impact the growth of the PMK. He added, “Since the party’s inception, I have always encouraged constructive criticism. Criticize me in meetings or even through letters. I won’t take offense. Such differences and discussions only strengthen the party.”

The PMK founder concluded by reiterating his focus on the party’s growth and the unity among its leaders.