Khushbu questions DMK’s silence over Anna University incident

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has raised questions about the lack of response from the DMK regarding the alleged harassment incident at Anna University. She specifically pointed out the silence of DMK MP Kanimozhi and the party’s women’s wing.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in T. Nagar, Chennai, Khushbu said, “Sexual harassment should not be politicized. If women are affected, it is a concern, irrespective of the state or political affiliation. Issues affecting women should not be treated as political tools or compared between states.”

Khushbu demanded strict action against those who disclosed the identity of the victim. She also criticized the ruling DMK for not allowing opposition parties to protest while permitting demonstrations by its allies.

“Why has no one from the DMK spoken out about this incident? Where is Kanimozhi? Where is the DMK women’s wing? Why hasn’t a single female minister, MP, or MLA from the DMK voiced their opinion? BJP will organize a protest march tomorrow, and we are ready to face arrest if needed,” she said.

She also questioned the Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission’s silence, saying, “Did the state commission issue any statement or promise any action? When the National Commission for Women came to investigate, why did no one from the state’s commission accompany them? The ruling party appears to follow orders without showing any initiative.”

Khushbu urged the government to prioritize women’s safety over politics and called for decisive action in the Anna University case.