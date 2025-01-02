‘TN moving towards women empowerment’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated that the state is transitioning from a phase of women’s subjugation to one of empowerment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated that the state is transitioning from a phase of women’s subjugation to one of empowerment.

Inaugurating the Women’s Skill Development Center at Saidapet, Chennai, Stalin emphasized that this initiative will aid women aged 18 to 40 in securing employment and starting self-employment ventures.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Following the path of leaders like Anna and Karunanidhi and fulfilling the dreams of Periyar, the government has implemented several schemes aimed at empowering women. Initiatives such as reservation for women in government jobs, self-help groups, and equal property rights for women are key examples.”

He added, “After ensuring access to basic education for women, we are focusing on higher education through schemes like Vidiyal Payanam, Pudhumai Pen, and Thozhi Hostels. These efforts aim to equip women with global knowledge and authority. A society can progress only when its women are uplifted.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s development, Stalin said, “We are moving towards a transformation where women gain authority and empowerment. The Kolathur-based Anita Achievers Academy is one such initiative that provides skill development and growth opportunities for women.”

The Chief Minister reiterated his vision of creating a society where women play a central role in driving progress and innovation.