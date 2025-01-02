HC quashes case against Thiruma

The Madras High Court has dismissed the case filed against VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan over alleged remarks against Hindus. The Madras High Court has dismissed the case filed against VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan over alleged remarks against Hindus.

The case dates back to 2020, when Thirumavalavan’s comments during an international conference were accused of being derogatory toward Hindus. Following this, a petitioner named Veda from Madurai filed a case against him in the Madras High Court.

During the hearings, Thirumavalavan clarified that his statements were based on references from the Manusmriti and were not intended to target any religious group or individual. He emphasized that he had no malicious intent behind his comments.

Accepting this explanation, the presiding judge quashed the case against Thirumavalavan, bringing the matter to a close.