We will protect women’s welfare: Vijay

Actor and TVK leader Vijay has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding women’s welfare on the occasion of Velu Nachiyar’s birth anniversary.

Marking the occasion, Vijay paid tribute to the portrait of Queen Velu Nachiyar at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Velu Nachiyar, celebrated as a trailblazer in India’s freedom struggle, is known for her bravery in reclaiming her homeland from British rule.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Vijay wrote: “On the birth anniversary of our ideological leader, the brave Queen Velu Nachiyar, who fearlessly fought against the British and became a pioneer in India’s freedom struggle, I paid floral tributes at her portrait at the headquarters of our party in Panaiyur, Chennai.”

He added, “On this special day, let us honor women’s rights, protect their welfare, and stand as a shield for their safety. Let us reaffirm our commitment to these ideals.”