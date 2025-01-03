Annamalai accuses DMK of suppressing ‘rally for justice’

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai on Friday criticized the ruling DMK government, accusing it of suppressing democratic dissent and engaging in egregious hypocrisy.

Annamalai alleged that BJP women’s wing members were placed under house arrest to prevent them from organizing a peaceful rally demanding justice for a student victim from Anna University. The rally was scheduled to commence in Madurai on January 3 and culminate in Chennai with a petition submission to Governor R.N. Ravi.

“This draconian measure is a stark illustration of the government’s willingness to trample upon democratic norms and fundamental rights,” Annamalai said in a social media post, sharing images of BJP workers under house arrest.

He further declared, “The DMK government’s actions are a blatant attempt to muzzle democratic dissent and shield the accused. It is shameful that while sex offenders and habitual criminals roam free, those seeking justice for a victim are silenced.”

The BJP women’s wing had planned the rally to spotlight their demands and advocate for stricter action in the case. The incident has escalated political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP accusing the DMK government of prioritizing political suppression over justice.