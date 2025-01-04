Vikravandi: Child falls into septic tank at school, Dies

Vikravandi, Jan 4: A heartbreaking incident occurred at a private school in Vikravandi, where a 4-year-old child lost her life after falling into a septic tank. Vikravandi, Jan 4: A heartbreaking incident occurred at a private school in Vikravandi, where a 4-year-old child lost her life after falling into a septic tank.

The victim, identified as Lia Lakshmi, an LKG student at a Private School, was reportedly playing near the septic tank when she accidentally fell in.

The tragic incident took place around 11 AM, but according to the child’s family, the school management only began searching for her around 3 PM, when classes were dismissed, say a few.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed the Private schools director, Muthupalani Samy, to submit a detailed report on the incident.

In response to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh for the grieving family.

This tragedy has sparked outrage among parents and the public, raising serious questions about safety measures in schools.

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the tragic death of a 3.5-year-old child who fell into a septic tank at a private school in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. He criticized the government for failing to ensure safety inspections at private schools.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss expressed shock over the incident, which occurred at St. Mary’s Private School. The septic tank had been left open due to a broken iron lid, which reportedly had been rusted and damaged for several months, according to the parents.

He questioned the safety measures in schools, emphasizing that authorities such as the Directorate of Private Schools and other government bodies should have conducted regular inspections to ensure the safety of children. He alleged that negligence on the part of these government agencies led to the unfortunate death of the child.

Dr. Ramadoss concluded by stating that the Tamil Nadu government must take full responsibility for this tragic incident and ensure that such occurrences are prevented in the future.