California wildfire: Burning Los Angeles looks ‘apocalyptic’

The sky turned orange in the glittering city of Los Angeles in United States’ southern California, that is home to America’s film industry, as wildfires driven by dry strong winds called ‘Santa Ana’ reached Hollywood Hills on Wednesday after ripping through plush neighbourhoods of Altadena, Pasadena and Pacific Palisades, where many Hollywood celebrities lost their houses to the blazes.

Visuals from Los Angeles surfacing on social media showed devastating scenes that resembled what an apocalyptic world would look like.

Unverified videos showed fireballs that leapt from house to house, burning swathes of California’s most desirable real estate. Aerial videos showed what users claimed was Hollywood Hills, looking like a gigantic bonfire as flames and thick smoke turned the iconic area into a nightmarish scene.

One such purported video showed the landscape divided into three visually striking scenes, an almost-black sky above an eerily orange backdrop with sun trying to peak through over the scores of high-rises.

A post on X shared a video that was captioned: “This is by far the craziest video from the fire in Los Angeles. This guy is filming huge walls of fire surrounding a house they’re in, and there’s another person and a dog. I have no idea why they didn’t evacuate or what happened to them. Let’s hope they’re okay.”