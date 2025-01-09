Grand arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi fete across TN

Preparations are in full swing at prominent Vishnu temples across Tamil Nadu ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, which falls on 10 January. The Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane, Chennai, and the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam are among the major temples gearing up for the auspicious event.

At the Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane, the Sorgavasal (heavenly gates) will be opened at 4:30 am on Vaikunta Ekadasi day, marking a significant moment for devotees. Temple authorities estimate that nearly one lakh people will visit the temple for darshan. Elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with the police department to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

In Srirangam, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, which attracts thousands of devotees every year, has also made extensive preparations. The temple has arranged facilities for devotees traveling from various parts of the state to witness the Sorgavasal opening. Temporary drinking water stations, restrooms, and other amenities have been set up to accommodate the influx of worshippers.

Security measures have been intensified, with increased police vigilance and traffic diversions implemented around temple areas to manage the crowds effectively. Special entry routes and seating arrangements have been planned for elderly and differently-abled devotees to ensure they can participate comfortably.

Vaikunta Ekadasi is a highly significant day in the Vaishnavite tradition, and devotees believe that passing through the Sorgavasal brings blessings and divine grace. Temples across Tamil Nadu, including those in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Madurai, are also hosting special poojas and cultural programs to mark the occasion.

The authorities have urged devotees to cooperate with temple staff and police personnel to ensure a smooth and fulfilling experience during the festivities.