HC restrains EC from probing EPS leadership in AIADMK

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the Election Commission of India (ECI) from proceeding with its inquiry into the legality of electing Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as the General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The decision comes amidst an ongoing leadership tussle between expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Palaniswami. Earlier this week, OPS filed a petition with the ECI, urging it to revoke the allocation of the party’s iconic ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to EPS. OPS argued that the current AIADMK leadership under EPS was operating illegally and lacked the authority to use the symbol.

The controversy stems from a General Council meeting held on July 11, 2023, during which the dual-leadership model of the AIADMK was abolished. At the same meeting, OPS was expelled from the party, and EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary. This marked a significant shift in the party’s leadership structure, which had been operating under a dual leadership model since the passing of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa. Under this model, OPS served as coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator.

In his latest plea, OPS argued that once a party’s leadership is elected by its primary members, it cannot be dissolved or invalidated by a special resolution of the General Council for five years. This claim forms the basis of OPS’s demand to revoke the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol allotment to EPS.

The High Court’s order to restrain the ECI from probing the matter adds another layer of complexity to the AIADMK’s internal power struggle. As the party continues to grapple with its leadership crisis, the final resolution of the dispute remains uncertain.