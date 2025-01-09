Cameras in Assembly do not turn towards Oppn: EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has accused the Tamil Nadu government of deliberately avoiding broadcasting the opposition’s side in the State Assembly.

In his statement, EPS questioned the impartiality of the Assembly’s operations:

“Has the Tamil Nadu Assembly become an extension of the ruling party and the Speaker? Even today, the cameras in the Assembly do not turn towards the opposition benches. Does the sight of the opposition scare you so much, Chief Minister Stalin? Why are you so fearful and trembling?”

EPS referred to the ongoing controversy surrounding the term “SIR,” questioning the ruling government’s motives.

“If the question ‘Who is SIR?’ troubles you so deeply, I ask again: who is this government trying to protect? The Stalin model government is working to suppress the voices of the opposition and hide their questions from the public. This is nothing short of a murder of democracy!”

He demanded that the proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Assembly be broadcast live without any filters or bias, allowing the public to see the views of the opposition.

“The Tamil Nadu Assembly is a people’s platform to discuss, legislate, and act on public welfare. It is not a public meeting stage for the DMK! I urge the Stalin-led DMK government to ensure transparency and broadcast the assembly proceedings in their entirety,” EPS declared.