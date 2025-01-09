Stampede in Tirupati temple claims six lives

At least six devotees died and dozens were injured in a stampede here on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, said an official.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said one body has been identified.

“A DSP opened the gates…and immediately everybody pushing ahead led to this stampede and reports are emerging that six persons died,” Naidu told a vernacular news channel.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

“A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths caused by a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He said that the state government is assisting the victims of the incident.

The stampede that claimed six lives at Tirupati was caused by “overcrowding”, said the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD Chairman BR Naidu was speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, where he met the injured and reviewed their condition with doctors.

Calling the incident “unfortunate,” BR Naidu stated that a detailed report would released soon and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would provide further information about the incident.

BR Naidu said, “The reason (for the stampede) is overcrowding…it is an unfortunate incident…tomorrow CM will tell everything, today the complete report will come. A total of 6 people have died, some are from Tamil Nadu and some are from Andhra Pradesh. As of now, one body has been identified and 5 are yet to be identified…”

Meanwhile, TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy expressed his apologies for the incident and stated that the trust would conduct an inquiry in this regard and take appropriate action.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the stampede in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple is deeply saddening and urged the Congress workers to provide all possible assistance in this difficult time.

“The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time,” he added.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep condolences over the tragic loss of six lives, including individuals from Tamil Nadu, in a stampede that occurred in Tirupati on Wednesday evening. The incident also left several others injured as devotees gathered to obtain ‘darshan’ tokens near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, CM Stalin said, “The heartbreaking news of six people, including from Tamil Nadu, losing their lives in a stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. I sincerely hope that those injured in the stampede recover quickly and completely.”