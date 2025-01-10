Special Pongal market opens at Koyambedu

A vibrant special market for Pongal has opened at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, offering all essentials for the harvest festival under one roof. Items like sugarcane, turmeric, and clay pots, sourced from Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and Salem, are available for purchase.
Arrangements have also been made for traders from other regions to sell their goods at the market, which will operate until January 16.
To manage the anticipated heavy crowds, market authorities and traffic police have implemented measures to reduce congestion. Traders have been instructed to operate only in their designated areas, ensuring a smooth shopping experience for festival buyers.