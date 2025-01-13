TN gets ready for Pongal festival tomorrow TN gets ready for Pongal festival tomorrow

Tamil Nadu is abuzz with excitement as the state gets ready to celebrate Pongal, the harvest festival that symbolizes gratitude and prosperity, tomorrow. With its rich traditions and joyous spirit, the four-day festival marks a time for families to unite and honor nature’s bounty. Tamil Nadu is abuzz with excitement as the state gets ready to celebrate Pongal, the harvest festival that symbolizes gratitude and prosperity, tomorrow. With its rich traditions and joyous spirit, the four-day festival marks a time for families to unite and honor nature’s bounty.

The festive mood is palpable in Chennai as people leave the city in droves to return to their hometowns to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. The Tamil Nadu government is operating over 16,000 special buses, and additional trains have been announced to cater to the massive influx of travelers. Over five lakh people have already left Chennai for their native places, turning transport hubs like the Koyambedu bus terminus into buzzing centers of activity.

Markets across the city, especially in Koyambedu, are witnessing a surge in festive shopping. Stalls selling sugarcane, turmeric plants, fresh vegetables, and colorful pots are seeing brisk business. The aroma of freshly harvested produce and the sight of vibrant kolams (rangoli) being created on the streets add to the festive flavor.

On the main day, Pongal, families will prepare the traditional sakkarai pongal—a sweet dish made from fresh rice, milk, and jaggery—offering it to the Sun God as a mark of gratitude.

Pongal is not just a festival but a celebration of life, prosperity, and togetherness. With the state dressed in festive fervor and the spirit of gratitude filling the air, Tamil Nadu is all set to welcome a vibrant and joyous Pongal season, says Kannan, a resident of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a six-day holiday for government offices, schools, and public institutions in celebration of the Pongal festival.

The holiday will begin on January 14, and continue until January 19.

The declaration comes after the government had already announced a five-day holiday for the occasion, with January 17, being added as an additional holiday.

The government’s decision follows requests from various groups, including students, parents, teachers, and government employees, who urged the state to provide a holiday on January 17, allowing people to return from their native places after celebrating the festival.

Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has called upon party cadres to celebrate the upcoming Pongal festival with great enthusiasm, highlighting its importance as a symbol of Tamil culture and heritage.

In a letter to DMK members on Sunday, Stalin emphasized the need to make the festival a grand occasion. “To commemorate Pongal, the Tamil Nadu government is organizing the Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Festival, a vibrant folk arts festival in Chennai, from January 13 to 17, 2025,” he said.

Stalin encouraged cadres to organize art, literature, and sports competitions in various districts across the state. He also suggested awarding prizes to winners and fostering community involvement to promote unity and participation during the celebrations.