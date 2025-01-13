TN BJP leader arrested under POCSO Act

Madurai, Jan 14: BJP’s state economic wing chief MS Shah has been arrested under Pocso (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Madurai. Madurai, Jan 14: BJP’s state economic wing chief MS Shah has been arrested under Pocso (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Madurai.

The girl’s father had filed a complaint at the Madurai South All Women Police Station (AWPS) last year stating stating that Shah was in a relationship with the former’s wife and had also allegedly sexually assaulted the couple’s teen daughter who was 15 at the time. A case was then filed against the man’s wife and MS Shah under Pocso Act.

Following the complaint, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had ordered an investigation into the case. On January 13, Shah, who was absconding, was arrested as per the High Court’s order.