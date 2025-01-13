British Navy detain 10 Kanniyakumari fishermen

Kaniyakumari, Jan 13: Ten fishermen from Thoothoor village in Kanniyakumari district were apprehended by the British Navy on Monday near the Diego Garcia island in the central Indian Ocean for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Kaniyakumari, Jan 13: Ten fishermen from Thoothoor village in Kanniyakumari district were apprehended by the British Navy on Monday near the Diego Garcia island in the central Indian Ocean for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to reports, the fishermen were engaged in deep-sea tuna fishing when they were arrested. A report by Thanthi TV revealed that the boat used by the fishermen had previously been seized twice on allegations of crossing international borders.

The arrest has raised concerns among the local fishing community, as such incidents disrupt livelihoods and create uncertainty for families dependent on fishing.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has been alerted about the incident, and district authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Efforts are reportedly underway to secure the release of the fishermen and bring them back to India.

This is not the first time Indian fishermen have faced issues in international waters. With Diego Garcia being a strategically significant location under British control, incidents of fishermen inadvertently crossing boundaries have often led to diplomatic challenges.

The fishing community in Thoothoor has appealed to the government to take swift action and ensure the safe return of the detained fishermen. Further updates on the situation are awaited as discussions between Indian and British authorities continue.