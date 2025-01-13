Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over border tensions

Talking to the media after emerging from the meeting, Verma said Dhaka and New Delhi “have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security”.

While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy was summoned.

Verma entered the foreign ministry around 3:00 pm (local time). His meeting with Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin lasted about 45 minutes, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, violating a bilateral agreement.

“Our two border guard enforcements – BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) – have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border,” Verma added.

Earlier in the day, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that India halted construction of barbed wire fencing along the border due to the strong opposition from the Border Guard Bangladesh and locals.

Addressing a media briefing, Chowdhury said that due to some unequal agreements signed during the previous government’s tenure, “several issues have arisen along the Bangladesh-India border”.

“However, the efforts of our people and the BGB have forced India to stop certain activities, including the construction of barbed wire fences.” Chowdhury said Bangladesh and India have four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to govern border activities. “Of these, the 1975 MoU specifies that no development with defence potential can take place within 150 yards of the zero line. Another MoU states that no development activities can occur within this boundary without mutual consent. Any such work requires prior agreement between the two nations,” he said. The adviser said India has already fenced 3,271 kilometres of the 4,156-kilometer-long border with Bangladesh, leaving approximately 885 kilometres unfenced.