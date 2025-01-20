Man kills estranged wife’s parents in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli, Jan 20: In a tragic incident, a man brutally murdered his estranged wife’s parents following a heated argument in Arogyanathapuram, Tirunelveli. Tirunelveli, Jan 20: In a tragic incident, a man brutally murdered his estranged wife’s parents following a heated argument in Arogyanathapuram, Tirunelveli.

The accused, Mariyakumar, had been married to Jennifer for a few years. However, the couple separated due to ongoing disagreements, and Jennifer had been living with her parents, Bhaskar and Selvarani, ever since.

According to reports, Mariyakumar suspected Jennifer of being involved in an extramarital affair. In a fit of anger, he went to her house to confront her. An argument erupted between Mariyakumar and Jennifer’s parents, which quickly escalated.

During the altercation, Mariyakumar took a sickle and attacked Bhaskar and Selvarani, hacking them repeatedly. Both victims died on the spot due to the severe injuries inflicted.

The gruesome double murder has shocked the local community. Police are investigating the incident, and Mariyakumar has been taken into custody for further interrogation.