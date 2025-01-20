Trump’s big vows before taking over as President

Washington, Jan 20: Addressing thousands of supporters who braved long waits in freezing temperatures, rain and snow to attend a “victory rally” in the US capital on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump promised to swiftly fulfil the central promise of his presidential campaign and impose severe limits on immigration on his first day in office. He also pledged to “fix every single crisis” faced by America with “historic speed and strength.” Washington, Jan 20: Addressing thousands of supporters who braved long waits in freezing temperatures, rain and snow to attend a “victory rally” in the US capital on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump promised to swiftly fulfil the central promise of his presidential campaign and impose severe limits on immigration on his first day in office. He also pledged to “fix every single crisis” faced by America with “historic speed and strength.”

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt,” he said to cheers at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capital One Arena.

The MAGA rally resembled the free-wheeling campaign speeches that have been Mr Trump’s staple since his first serious White House run in 2016, with the former and future president delivering a mix of boasts and sweeping promises to the delight of the crowd.

The event also marked the 78-year-old Republican’s first major address in Washington since his speech on January 6, 2021, which was followed by the storming of the US Capitol by an angry mob of his supporters.

“This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen,” he said. “Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country.”