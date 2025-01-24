Three suspects linked to Vengaivayal incident’

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that three individuals are linked to the Vengaivayal incident, where human waste was found mixed in a drinking water tank. The suspects, identified as Muthukrishnan and Sudharsan, are accused of committing this heinous act, while another individual, Muraliraja, is alleged to have spread false information about the incident.

The incident occurred on December 26, 2022, in Vengaivayal village, Pudukkottai district, where complaints surfaced about human waste being dumped in the village’s drinking water tank. The case has been under investigation by the CB-CID for over two years.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Madras High Court by advocates Rajkamal and Marx Ravindran, demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI or a special investigation team. Following this, the court directed the CB-CID to complete its investigation within three months. However, the case witnessed delays in reaching a conclusion.

Recently, the CB-CID concluded its probe and filed a chargesheet in the Pudukkottai Special Court. Presenting their findings to the High Court, the Tamil Nadu government stated that Muthukrishnan and Sudharsan committed the crime to seek revenge against the Panchayat leader’s husband. Muraliraja, meanwhile, is accused of disseminating false information regarding the incident.

Photographic evidence related to the case has been submitted to the court. Following this, the High Court’s Chief Justice directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a detailed report as a petition. It is notable that this case has taken over two years to unravel the truth behind the shocking incident.